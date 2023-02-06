WATCH: ‘They are stealing all the robots’ – Traffic light vandalism occurring across Joburg

Faizel Patel

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has raised concerns about the theft and vandalism of traffic lights in and around the City of Johannesburg.

This comes after a video was widely circulated on social media showing traffic lights that were being stolen near Killarney Mall.

Forget load shedding

In the video, the concerned resident said people should “forget about load shedding” and be more concerned about robots being stolen.

“Forget about load shedding, they are stealing all the robots. Unfortunately, this is on the way to the Killarney Mall coming off the ramp. All the robots are being stolen.”

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has raised concerns about the theft and vandalism of traffic lights in an around the city of Johannesburg. #JMPD #TrafficLights #KillarneyMall @TheCitizen_News Video: Supplied pic.twitter.com/NMFyky9O58— 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 (@FaizelPatel143) February 6, 2023

Traffic light vandalism

Xolani Fihla, JMPD spokesperson, told The Citizen the vandalism of traffic lights is something that is happening across the city.

“JMPD has noted this matter with great concern. An Infrastructure Protection Unit has been established to deal with theft, vandalism, and other damage to crucial infrastructure as part of coordinated efforts to stop the situation.”

Arrests

Fihla said there have been arrests.

“Three people were arrested for theft and damage of traffic light, and vandalism in the prior year after being caught in the act. Two of the suspects were apprehended while in possession of actual traffic light bulbs and a third suspect was apprehended while attempting to disconnect the traffic light’s power cord.”

Fihla said JMPD will conduct patrols to handle the crime-related issue.

“The agency is grateful for the support it has gotten from other law enforcement organisations, particularly the Saps.”

Cable theft

In a bid to curb another scourge, last month, City Power pleaded with residents across various communities to remain vigilant and assist in protecting the infrastructure which it claimed has come “under siege”.

Several areas west of Johannesburg were plunged into darkness following reported cable theft and malicious damage to electricity infrastructure.

City Power said cable theft is becoming a chronic problem.

