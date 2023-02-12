Manhunt for AKA and Tibz’ killers continued on Sunday

Stephen Tau

The manhunt for the suspects who shot and killed rapper Kiernan Jarryd Forbes (AKA) and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane continued on Sunday.

There was still uncertainty as to when the suspects would be apprehended.

Police investigations

The police in KwaZulu Natal (KZN) could not say much on the case when asked whether they were confident of making any arrests soon.

“There is no update as yet,” KZN police spokesperson Col. Robert Netshiunda told The Citizen in a written reply.

AKA and Tibz were shot and killed at close range on Friday night in Florida Road, Durban.

CCTV footage widely shared showed the last happy moments of AKA embracing and shaking hands with a friend before glancing over his shoulder down the street.

The award winning rapper returned to his group before a man wearing a white sweater and hat sprints up to him, firing a gun several times.

AKA falls to the ground as everyone else runs away, while the shooter than crosses the roads and flees the scene on foot.

The footage also showed there was no attempted robbery and it seemed that the attackers only alleged intent was to kill AKA.

Condolences

Meanwhile leaders of the African National Congress (ANC) who included party secretary general Fikile Mbalula and Gauteng chairperson Panyaza were among the people who went to pay their respects at AKA’s home.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ANC Gauteng’s Provincial Executive Committee (PEC) Lekgotla on Saturday, Lesufi said serious intervention was needed considering the rate at which people are being killed in the country.

Meanwhile attempts to get comment from the office of the Police Minister Bheki Cele were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel