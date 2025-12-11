Tragedy strikes after teen kills 11-year-old with dad’s home-made gun

The 14-year-old boy allegedly fled the scene.

The holidays have kicked off to a tragic start for a family in the Eastern Cape after a 14-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed an 11-year-old boy using his father’s homemade gun.

The tragedy struck the PhezukweWilo locality in Mqanduli on Wednesday, 10 December 2025.

The Eastern Cape community has been left reeling in shock following the shooting.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the shooting occurred at about 10:30am.

“Kwaaiman police were alerted to the shooting incident, and on arrival at the identified homestead, an eleven-year-old boy had already passed on inside one of the houses.

“It is alleged that the 14-year-old boy used his father’s homemade gun, which his father confirmed was left loaded in the drawer of a headboard whilst going to town,” Matyolo said.

Search

Matyolo said the 14-year-old boy allegedly fled the scene.

“The fourteen-year-old boy’s whereabouts and also the firearm used are not known, and police are still searching for both.

“A case of murder has been opened an investigation into the matter is ongoing. Charges against the father cannot be ruled out,” Matyolo said.

Police have urged anyone with more information about the incident or the teen’s whereabouts to contact their nearest police station.

Cousin shot

In October, an eight-year-old boy shot and killed his seven-year-old cousin, also in the Eastern Cape.

According to Saps, the boy had accessed his father’s licensed firearm from the bedroom and pointed it at the cousin.

A shot went off, killing the boy instantly.

Matyolo said cases of murder and negligence or failure to safeguard a firearm have been opened at Kwaaiman Police Station.

“A case of murder was opened against the eight-year-old boy, whilst a failure to safeguard a firearm charge was laid against the 48-year-old father,” Matyolo said.

