Tragic hiking trip: Boy dies in Masoyi veld, another sustains injuries

The boys left for a hiking and hunting trip accompanied by dogs. However, families became worried when only the dogs returned home.

Police and volunteers found the boys a day after they embarked on their trip. Picture: Supplied

Police are investigating an incident where two boys were discovered a day after being reported missing in Masoyi, Mpumalanga.

A 16-year-old boy was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead at the scene while a 12-year-old boy was rushed to hospital for treatment for his own injuries.

Tragedy on hiking and hunting trip

The office of the provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga revealed on Monday that the boys had gone for a trip in the veld on Saturday.

It is believed they were accompanied by dogs when they went hiking and hunting.

However, the dogs returned home without the boys, leading the families to become concerned. They reported the matter to the police on Sunday.

“Upon receiving the report, the police immediately mobilised resources and a search operation was launched to locate the missing boys,” police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said.

The police’s search and rescue team was joined by Community Policing Forum (CPF) members and volunteers to assist in the search efforts.

Police and volunteers work together in the search and rescue effort. Picture: Supplied

“Tragically, one boy, 16, was found with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other boy, 12, sustained injuries and was rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

“An inquest case is currently being investigated.”

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi, praised what he called a swift response and collaboration displayed by the police members, Community Policing Forum, and volunteers involved in the search operation.

The General also expressed gratitude to the individuals who volunteered their resources to aid in the search efforts.

Tragedy strikes as US student dies on hiking trip

In September, the body of 20-year-old Brook Cheuvront, who went hiking at the Table Mountain National Park was found by search and rescue teams on Devil’s Peak, in Cape Town.

Cheuvront, a star student from the United States, was described as “very bright and kind” by those who knew her.

A Reddit user, who claims to be Brook’s childhood friend, revealed on the social media news website and forum that she was a very experienced hiker and “an extremely bright girl”.

“She loved space and astrophysics. She still is the smartest girl I know. I never once saw her without a smile or laughing. She had so much life ahead of her.

“We all believed she would change the world.”

