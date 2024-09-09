Suspect arrested after body of missing Potchefstroom woman found in Carletonville

The body of Nomsa Jas was found in Carletonville after a two-week search. A suspect has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

The two-week search for a Potchefstroom, North West woman who went missing after work has ended in tragedy after her body was discovered in bushes in Carletonville, Gauteng.

A 29-year-old Mozambique foreign national is expected to appear before the Oberlhozer Magistrates’ Court in Carletonville on Tuesday in connection with the alleged murder of 26-year-old Nomsa Jas.

Jas went missing in Potchefstroom, body found in Carletonville

Jas went missing on Sunday, 25 August, after she left her place of work in Potchefstroom.

According to North West and Gauteng police, a missing person inquiry was registered at Potchefstroom police station on Monday, 26 August.

Her family also took to social media, asking people to help find Jas after she was like seen leaving work at Dischem at MooiRivier Mall in Potchefstroom.

“I never thought one day I’d be one to post this,” Jas’ cousin posted on X (formerly Twitter).

I never thought one day I’d be one to post this. 💔😓



Please help locating my cousin and her car, her name is Nomsa Jas, she was last seen on Sunday leaving her place of work @Dischem mooirivier mall in Potchefstroom.

Anyone with information please contact – (074) 375-0871 pic.twitter.com/Vf6Rxku1lv August 28, 2024

Jas’ Volkswagen Polo Vivo vehicle was later found at a mall in Springs, Gauteng.

Partially decomposed body discovered in bushes

The police said a joint operation between the North West and Gauteng police led to the arrest of the suspect, and the partially decomposed body of Jas was discovered on Sunday, 8 September, in the bushes along the R501 road at Blybank, in Carletonville.

The suspect was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and murder.

Investigations into the matter, including searching for the other suspect, are underway, the police confirmed.

The provincial police commissioners of North West and Gauteng, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena and Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, welcomed the arrest and indicated that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that justice is served.

The commissioners also applauded the team members for their tireless efforts that led to the breakthrough.

