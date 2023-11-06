Dead man found hanging from 5-metre high electricity pole in Free State

The next of kin of the deceased has yet to be located and informed.

The lifeless body of the man was found hanging from a utility pole. Image: supplied by SAPS.

A man suspected of interfering with an electricity supply line was found dead and hanging from a live current transmission utility pole in the Bloemfontein area last Friday.

Police confirmed that an inquest docket was opened at Bayswater Police Station. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane, told the media that the lifeless body of the man, estimated to be in his thirties, was found hanging from the utility pole with multiple burn wounds.

“The police were summoned to attend to the scene along the R700 Road near Oubos Mansions on Friday 03 November,” he said.

High stream electricity line

He said police arrived at the open field at about 6pm where they found the man severely burnt, with paramedics declaring him dead on the scene. He was hanging about 5 metres above their heads on a high stream electricity line, police said.

“The body was brought down with the help of Fire Brigade and CENTLEC personnel. The paramedics then declared the male dead. He sustained severe visible burns,” he said.

The next of kin of the deceased has yet to be located and informed. Lieutenant Colonel Covane has requested that any public who might know of a missing person or will likely be able to help the police to identify the unknown body to come forward.

“Such person can contact Captain Kelaotswe Lebodi at 082 301 6171. Alternatively, the information can be submitted on MySAPS App or call the SAPS Crime Stop number 08600 10111,” he said.