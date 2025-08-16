Two arrested for fatal mob justice attack in Reitz

Police have opened a murder case following the victim's death.

Police in Reitz have arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly mob justice incident that claimed the life of a man accused of housebreaking.

The victim died from injuries sustained during a brutal community assault in Petsana Township.

Fatal community attack

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday, 11 August 2025, at approximately 17:20 when police responded to reports of violence in Petsana Township near Reitz.

Officers arrived to find community members surrounding a severely injured man who had been accused of theft.

“Reports indicate that the victim was beaten with a sjambok and knobkerrie after being accused of theft,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mphoring explained.

The assault followed allegations that he had broken into a house.

Emergency services rushed the victim to a hospital in Bethlehem for urgent medical care. However, his condition deteriorated over the following days.

“He was rushed to a hospital in Bethlehem for urgent medical treatment but, sadly, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, 14 August 2025,” said Mophiring.

Murder investigation launched

The investigation led to significant progress in identifying those responsible for the fatal attack.

Mophiring confirmed that a murder investigation is now underway.

Detectives have been working to piece together the events that led to the man’s death.

Community assistance leads to arrests

On Friday, 15 August 2025, police made a breakthrough in the case. Community members provided crucial information that helped investigators track down the suspects.

With community assistance, officers successfully traced and arrested two individuals believed to be involved in the fatal assault.

The arrests came just four days after the victim’s death.

“More arrests are expected soon. The suspects will appear before the Reitz Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 18 August 2025, facing charges of murder,” Mophiring stated.

Provincial condemnation

The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, has strongly denounced the incident as part of a disturbing pattern of mob justice in the region.

He expressed grave concern about similar incidents occurring across the province.

The commissioner specifically condemned what he described as barbaric acts of mob justice.

These incidents have also been reported in other areas, including Harrismith and Bohlokong.

Police leadership emphasised their commitment to pursuing justice regardless of time constraints.

“Police remain committed to ensuring perpetrators are brought to book, no matter how long it takes—justice will prevail.”

Legal reminder on citizen’s arrest

Police used the incident to remind communities about the proper procedures for dealing with suspected criminals.

“We once again remind community members that while citizen’s arrest is provided for in the Constitution, no individual has the right to take the law into their own hands,” said Mophiring.

The police spokesperson stressed that proper legal channels must be followed when dealing with suspected criminals.

“Suspects must be handed over to the police, who will ensure they are presented before a court of law to face justice,” Mophiring explained.

