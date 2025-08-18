Police officer among two nabbed for business robbery in Limpopo

The officer was a constable at Thohoyandou Public Order Police (POP).

A police constable, along with two other suspects, has been arrested in connection with a business robbery in Limpopo.

The robbery occurred at the Giyani D2 store on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the suspects are aged between 26 and 38.

Business robbery

According to Hulani, officers reportedly attended a complaint of a business robbery, whereby one of the alleged suspects was cornered by community members.

“Police arrived at the scene, arrested a male suspect wearing a police reflector jacket, and another male emerged, alleging that his motor vehicle was stolen.

“He was taken to the Police to open a case, whereby he then alleged the person who took his vehicle was his friend and he did not want to open a case,” Hulani said.

ALSO READ: JMPD officers arrested for extortion and corruption

Planned

Hulani added that the robbery was well-planned.

“Preliminary investigation found that the owner of the vehicle, who is a constable working at Thohoyandou Public Order Police (POP), and two male suspects, went to the shop, and alleged that they were on an operation to inspect expired food.

“The suspects then threatened the complainant and stole money from the till counter.

“Community members noticed the incident and gathered at the shop, one suspect in reflector was caught. The driver of the supposed gateway car fled.

“The third suspect, the Police Constable, then claimed that his vehicle was stolen. All three suspects were arrested for business robbery, and an amount of R1 020 and a reflector jacket were confiscated,” Hulani said.

Hulani said the suspects are expected to appear before Giyani Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 August 2025.

Mob justice

Meanwhile, Reitz police arrested two suspects in connection with a deadly mob justice incident that claimed the life of a man accused of housebreaking.

The victim died from injuries sustained during a brutal community assault in Petsana Township on Monday.

Officers arrived to find community members surrounding a severely injured man who had been accused of theft.

The assault followed allegations that he had broken into a house.

ALSO READ: Police officer accused of corruption set to appear in court