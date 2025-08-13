Pregnant wife and husband shot dead in East London double murder

Authorities have not yet determined what motivated the attack.

Police have opened a murder investigation following the fatal shooting of a married couple at their home in Dice, Reeston, in East London, on 4 August 2025.

The victims include a pregnant woman who was close to giving birth.

Couple found dead after neighbours hear gunshots

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Scenery Park responded to reports of gunshots at a residence in the East London area.

After hearing the shots fired, neighbours discovered the bodies of a 40-year-old man and his 35-year-old pregnant wife.

According to police, the woman was eight to nine months pregnant at the time of her death.

Details of the crime scene

“The female victim was found lying outside the kitchen door with two gunshot wounds to the left thigh and one to the stomach,” said Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana.

Meanwhile, the male victim was discovered inside the house in a different location.

Guntana said he was found behind the kitchen door, lying face down with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man had sustained two bullet wounds to the left side of his chest and one to his neck.

No suspects have been taken into custody in connection with the double murder.

Police launch manhunt

Police have initiated a search for the perpetrators responsible for the shooting.

They are seeking assistance from community members who may have witnessed the incident or have relevant information.

“The Saps urges anyone with information related to this incident to report to the Scenery Park Saps or contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111.” Information may be provided anonymously.

Police condemn violence

Senior police officials have condemned the violent crime and assured the community that they are dedicating significant resources to solving the case.

“The Saps strongly condemns this senseless act of violence and assures the community that all necessary resources are being utilised to ensure justice is served,” Gantana said.

