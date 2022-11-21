Two arrested for driving stolen JMPD car and impersonating police officers

Citizen Reporter

Police arrested two men after noticing a white BMW X3 driving recklessly with flashing blue lights in Jabulani, Soweto.

Stolen metro police car

The men, aged 26 and 32, were arrested on Saturday for driving a suspected stolen JMPD car and impersonating police officers.

One of the men was allegedly wearing a JMPD Director’s combat cap.

“Both occupants did not have any appointment cards to identify themselves as police officers,” the JMPD statement said.

The police officers became suspicious after noticing the BMW driving recklessly with flashing blue lights.

The officers questioned why the car was fitted with blue lights when the registration of the car was revealed to belong to Idrive Car Rental.

“Officers conducted a further inquiry which revealed that the vehicle is a JMPD vehicle used at the JMPD headquarters,” the statement said.

Drinking while driving

It was further revealed that the driver did not have a driver’s licence and the men were drinking in the car. However, after being breathalysed, the driver was found to be under the legal blood alcohol limit.

“The suspects were questioned as to how they acquired the vehicle and they alleged that it was given to them by a JMPD employee. However, a case of theft of a motor vehicle was opened and registered at Protea Glen SAPS by the alleged JMPD officer,” the statement said.

Both suspects were arrested and detained at Jabulani SAPS. They are expected to appear in court soon.

