Two Eskom contract workers murdered in Mpumalanga

The two men were killed after dropping a car off at a mechanic’s workshop.

Police said the motive for the murder of the Eskom contractors is unknown at the moment. Photo: iStock

Police are investigating the murders of two Eskom contract workers in Ermelo, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

Eskom contract workers gunned down

The two contract workers, aged 37 and 40, were gunned down early in the morning shortly after dropping their vehicle off at a mechanic’s workshop.

“The two are said to have dropped off a vehicle at Thusiville in Ermelo and were using another car as they were returning. It was during this time when they were attacked,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

He added that police found one of the victim’s bodies inside the car they were travelling in, while the second body was outside the vehicle.

“The Saps members also found some empty cartridges at the scene. The motive behind the killing is unknown at the moment,” said Mdhluli.

Meanwhile, acting police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, reassured the public that a team of investigators has been assigned to the case. “The members are working around the clock to bring perpetrators thereof to book,” he said.

Double murders in Mpumalanga

The murder of the Eskom contractors comes after two other double murders a few days before.

Two women, inside a white BMW, were found with gunshot wounds on the N4 highway near the Arnot off-ramp in Middleburg.

“Both women were pronounced dead by the medical personnel at the scene,” said Mdhluli.

The car’s number plates had been removed and were found discarded at the scene.

“This is one of the areas that will form part of the probe to get reasons behind the removal thereof.”

In the second incident, police responded to a call about two men that were allegedly caught in possession of stolen items in Emanyeveni, Kabokweni. However, when officers arrived at the scene, they found the two men lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

“No one was available to give account on what has transpired. The two were certified dead by the paramedics,” said Mdluli.

