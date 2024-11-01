Sergeant wanted for shooting wife and domestic worker arrested after police shootout

Sergeant Nditsheni Vele, accused of killing his wife and domestic worker, was captured after a shootout with Limpopo police on Thursday night.

Sergeant Nditsheni Vele, wanted for allegedly killing his wife and domestic worker, was arrested after a shootout with police in Limpopo. Picture: X/@RSA_JCPS

A Limpopo police sergeant, who was on the run for allegedly killing his wife and domestic worker, has been arrested following a shootout with the police on Thursday night.

On Tuesday evening, Sergeant Nditsheni Vele, attached to the Masisi Police Station, allegedly fatally shot his wife and the couple’s domestic worker at their home in Masisi.

Following the incident, Vele was a wanted man after he went on the run until his arrest on Thursday evening.

[WANTED] The Police in Limpopo are seeking public assistance to provide information that can assist in tracing Sergeant Nditsheni Vele, attached to Masisi Police Station [pictured]. The @SAPoliceService believes that Sergeant Vele’s presence will be critical in the on-going… pic.twitter.com/fvVzo5u6mo — Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (@RSA_JCPS) October 31, 2024

Police sergeant went on the run

Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the 44-year-old suspect was located in the Makuya policing area after a well-coordinated operation by the South African Police Service District Task team members in Vhembe. He was spotted driving at high speed along Tshitavha Road next to the Sambandou Bridge.

“When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect started firing multiple shots at them, prompting the police to respond swiftly,” Mashaba said.

“The suspect was wounded in the exchange, and one police officer sustained minor injuries. The police recovered a service pistol and ammunition.”

Vele and the injured officer were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Provincial commissioner commends arrest

The Limpopo provincial commissioner of police Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe commended the rapid response of members in Vhembe district.

“We wish the injured member a speedy recovery and assure the public that the suspect will face the full consequences of his actions, particularly for his refusal to surrender and the violence he displayed towards our officers,” said Hadebe.

“A special appreciation goes to our members for ensuring that the suspect is apprehended swiftly. This case will be monitored closely to ensure justice is served.”

The police confirmed that the Investigative Police Independent Directorate (IPID) has been notified for further handling of the case following the shooting ordeal.

Vele is expected to appear before the Masisi Magistrate’s Court soon, facing two counts of murder and attempted murder.

