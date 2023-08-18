Cops nabbed for transporting guns and explosives

One other officer is still on the run.

The firearms were being transported from Schoemansdal to KaNyamazane. Picture: Saps

Two flying squad police officers have been arrested in Mpumalanga after they were caught with guns and explosives.

They were nabbed following a high-speed car chase. One other officer is still on the run.

Members of the Provincial Tracking Team, the National Crime Intelligence and the Bravolor-Risk recovered six rifles, two pistols, a bag of explosives, an explosives cable and an explosives battery on Thursday at 10:30pm in Kaalrug near Malelane.

High-speed chase

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the firearms were being transported from Schoemansdal to KaNyamazane.

“The firearms and explosives were allegedly collected by the members of the White River Flying Squad. While on the road, the Tracking Team tried to stop their vehicle but they instead sped off. A chase ensued and they (flying squad) dumped their cargo at the sugar cane farm.

“The Tracking Team tried again to stop them through siren and blue lights but to no avail. They had to resort to shooting the wheel of the car and that is when it came to a halt. They then got out of their vehicle and fled on foot,” said Mohlala.

ALSO READ: Crime Stats: Murder and sex crime down, attempted murder spike

Arrests

Mohlala said a police constable was immediately arrested while the other two “disappeared in the darkness”.

“Another one, a sergeant was arrested this morning, hiding in a farrow next to the road. The third suspect is still at large and police are continuing with their investigation.

“The two suspects are expected to appear before the Malelane Periodical Court on Monday, 21 August, facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition as well as the contravention of the Explosives Act. More charges may possibly be added,” said Mohlala.

Police shootout

Meanwhile, a suspect who was wanted in connection with a murder he had allegedly committed at KwaNdengezi in July and his two accomplices were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with the police on Thursday evening.

It is understood officers from the Rapid Rail Response Unit operationalised intelligence and tracked the suspects who were cornered at a fuel station in Mariannhill.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a shoot-out ensued when officers approached the identified vehicle.

“The suspects fired shots at the police, provoking retaliation from the men of law. After the shoot-out, three suspects, aged 20, 29 and 31, were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds and no police officer was injured.

Two firearms and ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects. A case of attempted murder of police officers and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition were opened,” Netshiunda said.

He added that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate was summoned to the scene for further investigations.

ALSO READ: Suspect nabbed for Umlazi mass shooting