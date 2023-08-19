Cops bust trio for smuggling stolen vehicles into Mozambique

The three were arrested during a takedown operation in Empangeni this week. Picture: iStock

Police have arrested three more wanted suspects belonging to a syndicate involved in smuggling stolen vehicles from South Africa across the border to Mozambique.

The trio have been linked to at least 52 more cases of car hijackings in Northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Two of the suspects are also accused of killing a prominent anti-crime activist, Sipho “Juda” Mthethwa, who was gunned down outside his home in February this year.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said Mthethwa served as the Chairperson of the Umhlabuyalingana Society Against Crime organisation and was at the forefront in the fight against cross-border crime in areas around uMkhanyakude.

“36-year-old Thokozani Dlamini, 36-year-old Sipho Mhlanga, and 28-year-old Xolani Mkhwanazi were arrested during a takedown operation in Empangeni this week.

“In their possession were two unlicensed pistols and several rounds of ammunition. The firearms have been taken in for ballistic testing to determine if they have been used in the commission of crimes,” Mathe said.

Charges

Mathe said the trio are facing several charges.

“The three have already appeared before various courts in Northern KwaZulu-Natal including, Empangeni, Emanguzi and Ngwelezane Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder, kidnapping, car hijacking, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as house robbery.”

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS), General Fannie Masemola said he is confident the task team deployed to clamp down on cross border vehicle smuggling syndicates in Northern KZN continues to make inroads.

“We will continue to respond accordingly to ensure we prevent and combat crime in communities like Umkhanyakude. Since the inception of crime combatting operations like Operation Shanela we have managed to arrest 99 754 suspects with a bid to ensure safer communities since 08 May 2023”, Masemola said.

Police said they are confident more arrests and vehicles will be recovered in the area.

