Operation Kukula: Over 50 undocumented persons arrested in Limpopo

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

In a targeted operation conducted in the Vhembe District, Limpopo, over 50 people have been arrested for being undocumented.

Operation Kukula

Led by Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders, launched Operation Kukula from Friday to Saturday, with the primary objective of addressing various crimes and maintaining law and order in the area.

An official police report stated that Operation Kukula employed a range of strategies including intensified roadblocks, stop-and-search operations, tracing of wanted suspects, and high-visibility patrols in hotspot areas.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba explained that during the operation, law enforcement officers focused on identifying individuals lacking proper immigration documentation.

“As a result, more than 50 people were apprehended for being undocumented, in clear violation of immigration laws.

“These arrests emphasise the ongoing commitment to enforcing immigration regulations and ensuring the safety and security of the community,” he said.

Legal proceedings

The individuals in custody will face legal proceedings related to their immigration status, as efforts continue to uphold the laws governing immigration in the country.

Ledwaba said that Operation Kukula serves as a significant step in addressing immigration-related issues and promoting a safer environment for all residents in Limpopo.

In Kimberly last month, the Nababeep police, while executing Operation Vuthu Hawe actions, apprehended and arrested three men suspects on Thursday, 11 May 2023, for contravention of the Immigration Act.

The Saps’ Sergeant Timothy Sam explained that the team, during their regular patrols along the R355 road, stopped and searched a white Nissan bakkie.

“The three occupants were detained by police after they failed to clarify their foreign status under the Immigration Act,” he confirmed.

Officers also found R52 170 00 cash that belonged to one of the occupants who could not give a proper account of the money.

“Policing the illegal movement of money is one of the Saps’ priorities,” Sam concluded.

