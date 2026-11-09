Two killed in Eastern Cape mob justice attack as four arrested for murder

"Vigilantism has no place in our communities."

Two men were killed and two others injured in a suspected mob justice attack in the Eastern Cape after they were allegedly accused of involvement in robberies and housebreakings, with police arresting four suspects in connection with the deadly assault.

The four suspects, aged between 40 and 55, were handcuffed in Gqeberha on Sunday during police operations.

It is alleged that at approximately 09:38am, the South African Police Service (Saps) New Brighton members responded to a complaint of people being assaulted in Ndongeni Street, Kwazakhele.

Mob justice

On arrival, officers found a group of community members gathered in the street, while two males were lying nearby with multiple injuries.

A third male and a female, who had also sustained injuries, were found at the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said preliminary information alleges that the four victims had been accused of involvement in robberies and housebreakings in the area.

The Saps members intervened to secure the safety of the victims and requested emergency medical services. Despite efforts to obtain medical assistance, the two severely injured men, aged 41 and 30, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.”

Arrest

Beetge said the two surviving victims, a 42-year-old male and a 27-year-old female, were taken to hospital for medical treatment.

“Police subsequently arrested four male suspects, aged between 40 and 55, in connection with the incident.

“The suspects are expected to appear before the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 9 November 2026, on two counts of murder and two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,” Beetge added.

Incident condemned

The Acting District Commissioner of Nelson Mandela Bay District, Brigadier Loyiso Ngalo, strongly condemned the incident and warned communities against taking the law into their own hands.

“Vigilantism has no place in our communities. No person has the right to assault or kill another individual based on allegations of criminal activity. Such actions are criminal offences, and those responsible will face the full might of the law.

“We urge communities to report suspected criminal activities to SAPS and allow the justice system to take its course. Taking the law into your own hands does not solve crime; it only creates more victims and destroys lives,” said Ngalo.

Police investigations are ongoing.