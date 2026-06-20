Two men arrested in separate attacks on girlfriends in Free State and North West

'During the altercation, the boyfriend allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times.'

Two men have been arrested after a day of horror for allegedly stabbing their girlfriends in the Free State and North West.

A 20-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly stabbed with a broken glass in the Free State, while a 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the North West, in separate incidents on Thursday.

Pregnant woman stabbed

Free State police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said it is alleged that on Thursday morning the pregnant woman was sleeping at her house when her 28-year-old boyfriend knocked on the door.

After she opened the door, the boyfriend allegedly accused her of cheating and picked up a glass object, which he used to assault her on the head several times.

“The victim, who is pregnant, managed to escape from the house and ran outside,” said Mophiring.

Police help pregnant woman

“During a police tracing operation in the area, officers noticed that something was wrong when learners passing by the scene appeared concerned and were enquiring about what had happened.

“Police stopped and found the victim bleeding from her injuries.”

Mophiring added that the woman was taken to the police station for further handling and transported to hospital for medical treatment.

It is understood that the man was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He will appear before the Tseseng Magistrate’s Court for bail application soon.

North West woman stabbed to death

On the same Thursday, in a separate incident in North West, a 35-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her 41-year-old boyfriend.

North West Police spokesperson Constable Thuto Bobelo said according to information received, the couple were at the woman’s house in Tlhabane when an argument erupted between them.

“During the altercation, the boyfriend allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times,” said Bobelo.

“The victim was found lying in a pool of blood and was certified dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) personnel.”

Suspect attempts to flee

Bobelo said the man attempted to flee the scene but was allegedly apprehended and assaulted by community members.

“The matter was reported to the police, who responded immediately. Upon arrival, police seized two knives found at the scene and arrested the suspect.”

The man was taken to a local Health Centre for medical treatment, after sustaining injuries during the alleged assault. He was treated and later discharged.

He has been charged with murder and is expected to appear before the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court on Monday.