Limpopo police investigate after man’s body found in bushes without finger, private parts

The provincial police are also investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two decomposed bodies were discovered.

Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

A manhunt is underway in Limpopo following the discovery of a 40-year-old man’s mutilated body in the bushes near Mamaila village.

The body was found by a community member around 6.30am on Friday, December 27.

Gruesome discovery made in Limpopo village

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the victim’s throat was slit, and parts of his body, including his little finger and private parts, were removed.

“The emergency personnel were summoned to the scene and certified him dead,” Limpopo police spokesperson Stephen Thakeng said in a statement.

Thakeng revealed that the victim was identified as Jan Mohale from Raphahlelo in Sekgosese village.

“[His] next-of-kins were informed about the incident.”

ALSO READ: Free State man arrested after woman’s body found in pit toilet

Limpopo police commissioner Thembi Hadebe condemned the heinous act “in the strongest possible terms”.

“Although the motive behind the murder is still unknown, ritual-related killing cannot be ruled out at this stage,” she said.

Hadebe advised anyone with information to contact the nearest police station, emphasising that officers would not rest until the perpetrators were apprehended.

Limpopo police probe suspected murder-suicide

In a separate incident, Limpopo police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after two decomposed bodies were discovered in the Waterburg district.

Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that the bodies of a 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were found in a house in Northam.

Ledwaba indicated that information suggests the deceased were in a romantic relationship and living together.

The couple were last seen at a local tavern on Christmas Day, December 25, around 11.45 pm.

READ MORE: KZN man, girlfriend, and toddler found dead in double-murder suicide case

“The woman was — according to information found — lying in the bed and the man hanging on the roof of the house and their bodies already in an advanced state of decomposition,” the police officer said.

Although the motive for the incident remains unclear, Ledwaba stated that a domestic dispute could not be ruled out.

“The identity of the deceased will be made public in due course, though the woman is said to be from Lesotho,” he added.

Search continues for missing man in Limpopo

Meanwhile, police in Limpopo are searching for a 59-year-old man who disappeared in the Ritavi precinct outside Tzaneen.

Tlangelani Ronald Mandlazi, a resident of Nkowankowa, was last seen leaving his home in a white Isuzu double-cab bakkie on his way to work at Letaba Hospital.

However, Mandlazi never arrived at his workplace and has not been seen since.

He also cannot be located in relatives’ homes or surrounding areas

“Tlangelani was allegedly last seen wearing a brown jacket with blue jeans at the time of his disappearance,” Limpopo police spokesperson Sergeant Monatse Mamabolo said.

Mamabolo added that the authorities were urging any person with information on Mandlazi’s whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Tshivambu, on 076 376 7725 or 079 890 6460, the crime stop number at 086 001 0111, or the nearest police station.

NOW READ: Parents told to be vigilant as 15-year-old missing girl found dead