Limpopo reopens its doors after ‘large’ snake sighting on premises

Multi-community stakeholders, led by the ward councilor, helped clean the clinic yard to avoid future sightings.

It is snake season, and the reptiles are out to play. The recent heavy rains across the country have exacerbated the situation.

The South African Weather Service has been issuing alerts for heavy rains across the country in the past few weeks. South Africans have felt the impact, with buildings collapsing, and some roads being closed.

To add to the problem, the heavy rains erode their dwellings and force them to seek shelter where humans are, according to the City of Ekurhuleni.

They also emerge in search for food, said the city.

“From mid-August until late May is snake season and a number of them, which are harmless to humans, such as the brown house, Aurora house, olive house and red-lipped snakes, which are likely to be found in backyard gardens searching for food like rats and cats,” warned the city.

Snake sighting at clinic

The Limpopo department of health was forced to temporarily close Mogoto Clinic in Zebediela due to a “large” snake sighting on the premises.

“To ensure the safety of both staff and patients, the department took immediate actions, including the deployment of snake catchers to the site,” said spokesperson Neil Shikwambana.

“In addition, snake repellent mechanisms have been put in place, and all potential entry points to the building have been securely closed off. Multi-community stakeholders, led by the ward councilor, also joined in and cleaned the clinic yard. These precautionary measures were implemented to prevent any further incidents and to provide a safe environment for healthcare services.”

The clinic reopened its doors on Thursday.

Babies not harmless

According to snake rescuer Nick Evans, baby season is also starting, where while some reptiles are still laying eggs, the eggs or early layers are hatching.

“Recently, a man contacted me asking for an ID of a small snake. He had picked it up out of his pool, with his hand, thinking it was dead,” said Evans on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

“It wasn’t, and it was a hatchling Night Adder, which bit him. The cytotoxic venom (not fatal), caused pain and his finger to swell. So yes, no matter the age of a snake, if it is a venomous species, it can pack a punch.”

Some residential complexes in the south of Johannesburg have also started sending out messages to residents about their sightings.

“To all residents, due to all the rain, we are experiencing small snakes. Please be cautious; do not touch them. Call the office for help,” reads a message sent to the residents.