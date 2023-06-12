Two off-duty police sergeants killed in separate shootings in Khayelitsha

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

Two off-duty police sergeants were shot and killed in two separate incidents in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, on Sunday evening.

Two off-duty cops killed

In the first incident, a 36-year-old police sergeant based at the Elsies Rivier Police Station was driving in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C at approximately 5.30pm when a gunman approached the vehicle he was driving and fired several shots at the driver.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

ALSO READ: 15 injured after tavern shooting in Soshanguve

In the second incident, a police sergeant working at the Nyanga Police Station was shot at 6pm while he was with friends at Mandela Park by yet-to-be identified gunmen in an incident suspected to be robbery related.

No arrests made

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said two murder dockets have been opened for investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

Acting Western Cape provincial police commissioner, Major General Bongani Maqashalala, said the management of the South African Police Service (Saps) in the province was disheartened by the loss of the officers.

“The two police officials were in the prime of their lives. They still had a lot to offer to the communities of the Western Cape.

“As the management of Saps, we will continue to keep the bereaved families in our thoughts and prayers,” said Maqashalala in a statement.

NOW READ: Charges dropped against 4 men in deadly Soweto tavern shooting