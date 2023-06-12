Three police officers hospitalised following shootout with robbers

Compiled by Siphumelele Khumalo

Three police officers have been admitted to hospital after they were shot by suspects who were fleeing the scene of armed robbery at Nyanga, Western Cape, on Monday morning.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut, the suspects are estimated to be a group of six or more who fled the scene after robbing a retail store.

After robbing the store, the suspects encountered a police vehicle in the parking lot.

‘Serious condition’

“In a bid to evade arrest, the suspects fired several shots at the members, wounding three female constables and narrowly missing the male constable who was the driver. He managed to drive to a nearby hospital with his three wounded colleagues, where two are reportedly in a very serious condition.

“The suspects who are estimated to be a group of six or more fled the scene in a silver Opel LDV with false registration plates and are yet to be apprehended,” said Traut.

Police have urged anyone who has information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the My Saps app.

Hawks officer shot

Last week, a member of the Hawks’ Tactical Operations Management Section was killed in a shootout with a group of suspects in Mamelodi, Pretoria, during a sting operation.

Three suspects were also killed during the shootout which took place on Thursday.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo said at the time that the tactical officers were reportedly monitoring a house in Mamelodi where it was purported that high-calibre rifles were being kept.

Another police officer gunned down

Another officer was gunned down in Villiers, Free State, on Friday.

Detective Warrant Officer Neels Du Rand, aged 47, and the Detective Commander of Villiers, was fatally shot while in the line of duty.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Josephine Rani, explained that the incident took place in the early hours, at around 2:45am.

“Officer Du Rand made an urgent call to the Villiers police station, alerting them that he was following a hijacked truck along the gravel road between Villiers and Standerton. He requested immediate backup from his fellow officers,” she said.

