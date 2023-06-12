Courts

By Thapelo Lekabe
12 Jun 2023
12:29 pm

Charges dropped against 5 men in deadly Soweto tavern shooting

The charges against the suspects were withdrawn due to lack of evidence.

Picture File: The scene of a shooting in a tavern that saw at least 16 people killed. The Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto.
The state has dropped charges against five of the six men accused of the July 2022 mass shooting at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto, which left 16 people dead.

Soweto tavern shooting

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed to The Citizen that the charges against the four men were dropped due to lack of evidence.

The charges against the four men were dropped on Monday during their court appearance at the Orlando Magistrate’s Court.

Sixteen people were killed at Mdlalose Tavern in Orlando East, on 14 July 2022, when gunmen randomly opened fire on patrons and allegedly fled in a white Toyota Quantum.

The suspects faced 19 counts of murder in total. Three of the murder counts were from other cases that were combined with the Mdlalose Tavern docket.   

This is a developing story. More to follow.

