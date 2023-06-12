15 injured after tavern shooting in Soshanguve

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

At least 15 people have been injured following a mass shooting at a local tavern in Tshwane, the South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed.

The incident took place in Soshanguve, located in the north of Pretoria, on Sunday night when an unknown suspect stormed into the tavern and started shooting.

“It is reported that on the said day, the police were called to a shooting incident and upon arrival at the scene few people were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to the local clinic and hospital.

“According to information at hand, the unknown suspect entered the tavern whilst patrons were busy consuming liquor and without saying anything, just started shooting randomly,” said police.

The motive for the shooting is currently unknown at this stage.

While the suspect was yet to be arrested, the police have opened a case with 15 counts of attempted murder as investigations continue.

Soweto tavern shooting

Meanwhile, charges against four of the six men accused of killing 16 people in the Soweto tavern shooting have been dropped.

News24 has reported that the state decided to withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.

The case against the six men was back at the Orlando Magistrate’s Court on Monday, after one of the suspects was granted R35 000 bail in February this year.

They faced charges including 19 counts of murder and one charge of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The shooting incident took place at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park in July last year, where more than 130 empty cartridges were found at the crime scene.

Limpopo tavern shooting

Two people were killed and six others wounded in a shooting at a tavern in Malamulele, Limpopo, earlier this month.

According to the police, a gang of about eight men entered the tavern on 1 June, and started shooting randomly.

The suspects fled the scene after the attack.

“It’s alleged that, during the shooting, the suspects shot eight people, two of them succumbed due to gunshot wounds at the scene. Six of them were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Several cartridges fired from a pistol were found scattered on the scene.

“Investigations further suggested that the suspects left the scene with two double cab motor vehicles. The motive for the shooting and subsequent killing of some of the patrons is not known,” police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said at the time.

