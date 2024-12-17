Two suspects arrested for pickpocketing at Signal Hill

Table Mountain National Park rangers successfully foiled the pickpocketing attempt.

Two pickpockets have been arrested on Signal Hill, Cape Town, as the city receives an influx of local and overseas visitors.

Table Mountain National Park rangers successfully foiled the pickpocketing attempts at the tourist site on Saturday evening during targeted operations.

Arrest

The South African National Parks’ (SANParks) Rangers and Sea, Air and Mountain (SEAM) team working with the City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement unit handcuffed the two suspects with stolen goods and returned them back to tourists.

“Another group of suspects abandoned their efforts due to the presence of law enforcement authorities,” SANparks spokesperson JP Louw said.

“SANParks continues to implement its festive season safety plan and urges all visitors to follow any advisories issued by park management.”

Advice

Louw advised holidaymakers to the following tips:

Avoid hiking alone, especially during early morning or late evening. Always hike in groups of 4 or more.

Stay on marked trails and be alert to your surroundings.

Do not leave valuable items visible in your parked vehicle

Report any suspicious activity to authorities immediately.

SANParks emergency number 0861106417

Meanwhile, as the festive season approaches, the excitement of holiday shopping and travel plans fills the air.

ATM scams

To stay safe this festive season, it is essential to understand the various types of ATM scams that criminals are employing.

By remaining informed and vigilant, you can protect yourself and your loved ones from becoming victims of these increasingly sophisticated schemes.

Some tips to stay safe when using ATMs

Always be mindful of your surroundings when you are using an ATM.

Don’t let anyone see your PIN or distract you when using an ATM or paying with your card.

Never accept help from a stranger; if you are unsure about something, go inside the bank.

Avoid using ATMs that look damaged.

Cancel your bank card immediately if you think your information was stolen.

