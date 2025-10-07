Uncle stabs man to death after nephew hit with stone at party

The toddler's uncle witnessed the child being injured and retaliated.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of Shervago Hanse in Despatch, Nelson Mandela Bay, on Saturday morning.

The South African Police Service (Saps) said the incident followed an accidental injury to a two-year-old child.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said the victim was fatally stabbed after he accidentally hit a toddler with a stone during a heated argument.

Party turns deadly

The incident occurred after a “binge-drinking party”.

“According to information in police records indicates that at approximately 04:00, the homeowner wanted her children’s friends to vacate her premises following a binge-drinking party at her house in Albatros Street, Reservoir Hills, Despatch,” Janse Van Rensburg said.

Janse Van Rensburg added that as guests were leaving, one of them began arguing with the homeowner’s daughter.

During the altercation, a stone was thrown but missed its intended target and struck a two-year-old boy.

Uncle retaliates after nephew injured

The toddler’s uncle witnessed the child being injured.

The uncle then took matters into his own hands, and “he retaliated and stabbed Hanse, who later died in hospital,” Janse Van Rensburg stated.

The 29-year-old uncle was arrested following the incident.

He appeared in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 6 October 2025.

Janse Van Rensburg stated that the uncle faces a charge of murder.

READ NEXT: Viral video shows female police officer assault in Kimberley, two arrested [VIDEO]