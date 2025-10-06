Viral video shows female police officer assault in Kimberley, two arrested [VIDEO]

A female police officer was attacked while on duty in Kimberley CBD. The suspects were arrested and face multiple charges.

Two men were arrested for assaulting a female police officer in Kimberley, Northern Cape, while on duty. A video of the incident has gone viral.

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) in the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola, has strongly condemned the attack on a police constable during crime prevention duties in the Kimberley CBD.

In a video that has gone viral, a man can be seen attacking the officer who was conducting her duties.

Female police officer assault caught on video

Watch the video here:

Two men aged 20 & 21 years of age have been arrested for assaulting a female police officer in Kimberley. The pair attacked the Constable while she was conducting crime prevention duties. The pair face the following charges : assaulting of a police official,resisting arrest etc pic.twitter.com/U1ejv0QAPW — Athlenda Mathe (@AthlendaM) October 6, 2025

In the video, the officer is seen arguing with a woman as she stood at the door of a police van when the suspect inside the vehicle pulled the door open.

The constable then scuffles with the suspect, who attempts to escape the vehicle, but she pushes him back in.

The suspect then starts hitting the female officer and her colleague before another man in a black t-shirt standing outside the car wraps his arms around the officer and pulls her away.

While the male police officer fights to close the van door, the female officer is seen scuffling, and the man elbows the officer in the head more than once.

The female officer and the man in black continue to struggle, and he eventually pulls off her wig.

Suspects arrested on the spot

Another police vehicle eventually arrives, giving the police officer much-needed backup.

The Northern Cape police confirmed that two men were arrested on the spot by the other police officers, who were part of the crime prevention team.

The pair faces charges of assaulting a police official, resisting arrest, defeating the ends of justice and malicious damage to property.

“The female Saps member sustained minor injuries and did receive medical attention,” the police said in a statement.

“The member is also attending counselling and debriefing sessions from the Saps Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) unit experts.”

‘No one is above the law’ – Saps

Lieutenant General Otola has strongly condemned the attack, warning that the Saps will not tolerate acts of violence against its members.

“No one is above the law. Those who attack our officers will face the full might of the law. An attack on police officials is a direct attack on the state,” she emphasised.

