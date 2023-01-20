Twenty-one undocumented foreign nationals arrested in Ekurhuleni

Faizel Patel

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) have arrested at least 21 undocumented foreign nationals in Crystal Park and Springs.

The EMPD said the suspects aged between 20 and 44 were handcuffed during an illegal immigrant operation in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies on Thursday, the EMPD said.

The operation was aimed at reducing the number of undocumented foreign nationals on the streets of the City of Ekurhuleni, EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa said.

Arrests

“The six male and female suspects were intercepted at the corner of Van Ryn Road and Fourth Road in Crystal Park, after failing to produce valid passports on request. The suspects were marched to Crystal Park police station for further investigation by Immigration Services.”

“Furthermore, 13 undocumented persons, of whom nine are males and four are females, were intercepted later that morning, on the corner of Fourth Avenue and Second Street in Springs. All the suspects were transported to Springs SAPS for further investigation by Immigration Services,” she said.

Law enforcers will sustain the momentum and partnership with other stakeholders to crack down on unlawful activities and undocumented persons, Thepa said.

ALSO READ: Two suspects shot dead during attempted robbery at Joburg mosque

Duo arrested for multiple charges

Meanwhile, the EMPD also arrested two suspects, for a break-in and theft from a business, drunk driving, as well as reckless and negligent driving in Ekurhuleni.

Officers received information about a grey VW Polo 6, that fled the scene of a break-in and theft from a business in the Springs CBD, Thepa said.

High-speed chase

“The officers spotted the vehicle with the same registration plate that matched the description given. A high-speed chase ensued, and the getaway vehicle came to an abrupt halt on Kingsway Road.”

“The two suspects, who were driving under the influence of alcohol, were immediately arrested,” she said.

The duo, who are between the ages of 29 and 40 years old, have been charged with business breaking-in and theft, drunk driving, as well as reckless and negligent driving, Thepa said.

ALSO READ: University of Fort Hare employee found tied up and gagged