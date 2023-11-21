Crime

21 Nov 2023

Suspected Varados gang leader Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown shot dead while leaving gym in suspected hit

Leroy 'Finch' Brown was shot while leaving the Virgin Active gym in the west of Johannesburg.

Police attend to a crime scene

Police attend to the scene, 21 November 2023, where suspected Varados gang boss Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown was shot in the parking lot of Constantia Park, in Roodepoort. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Suspected Varados gang boss Leroy ‘Finch’ Brown has been shot dead in Florida, west of Johannesburg.

It is understood Brown was shot after leaving the Virgin Active gym on 14th Avenue in Constantia on Tuesday.

The scene of the shooting:

Shooting

According to a source, two suspects got out of the vehicle they were waiting in and attacked the suspected Varados gang leader.

“One got out of the car and shot him while he was exiting the parking lot. … the [other] one waited in a white Mercedes C200. After the hit was done, the [shooter] walked down to the car and that’s how they got away.”

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed “the victim” was leaving the gym when two unknown men accosted him.

“The police in Honeydew are investigating a case of murder following the fatal shooting of a man at 14th Avenue.

“It is reported that on 21 November 2023, the victim was leaving the gym when accosted by two unknown coloured men. They fired several shots at the victim and he was declared dead on the scene. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage and no suspects have been arrested as yet,”

Fast Guns gang leader

In January, the 38-year-old leader of the notorious Fast Guns gang Keenen Sheldon Ebrahim was also killed in an apparent hit, west of Johannesburg.

Ebrahim was driving in a white Mercedes Benz when he was shot at by unknown suspects who were driving in a silver Jetta 6.

“It is alleged that the deceased lost control of his vehicle and hit the pavement. The paramedics were called to the scene and took the victim to the nearest medical care centre where he was certified dead,” police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said at the time.

Masondo added that the motive for the killing could not be confirmed.

The  murder of the gang leader caused tensions with other rival gangs in and around Westbury.

