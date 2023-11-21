Son murders elderly mom after argument over loud music

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo condemned the continuous acts of GBV perpetrated against the elderly in the province.

A 37-year-old man has murdered his elderly mother after an argument over loud music in Limpopo.

The 77-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and killed by her biological son at their house at Ga-Mampa Village in Mecklenburg policing area outside Sekhukhune over the weekend.

Argument

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said they have opened a case of murder.

“It is alleged that the victim was with her 17-year-old grandson, when the suspect arrived and played the music loud. The elderly woman tried to reprimand her son, but he became aggressive and started physically attacking her.

“The grandson tried to intervene, but he was also assaulted and that’s when he ran to the neighbours for assistance. Police were summoned to the scene and upon arrival, they found the victim lying unconsciously on the floor and heavily bleeding,” Mashaba said.

Appeal

Mashaba said the elderly woman sustained injuries throughout her body.

“She was certified dead on the scene by the medical emergency services personnel. The suspect had already fled the scene.”

Mashaba said the Provincial Police Commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, strongly condemned the continuous acts of gender-based violence (GBV) perpetrated against the elderly in the province.

“The provincial commissioner has expressed deep concern, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation and justice to prevail. She urged the community to refrain from violent acts when faced with domestic challenges, but resolve their issues amicably.”

Police have urged anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111.

Witchcraft

Last week, a 73-year-old woman accused of witchcraft was also killed in Limpopo.

According to Mashaba, the elderly woman was returning home from the local clinic in Muswani village in Malamulele, and when she passed a certain house, she was suddenly attacked by a 35-year-old man who accused her of witchcraft.

The suspect allegedly hit the victim with a stone on the head, killing her instantly.

