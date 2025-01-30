Wanted suspect caught red-handed committing another crime after year on the run

A fraud suspect who escaped custody in 2023 has been rearrested in Free State while stealing copper cables with two other men.

Last week, authorities caught a wanted suspect who had escaped from custody in February 2023 in the act of committing another crime and rearrested him.

Police initially arrested Sello Cedric Pinkoane in Kroonstad, Free State, for a fraud and theft case that Sandton police in Gauteng had registered and investigated.

On 15 February 2023, Pinkoane allegedly escaped from custody. The Kroonstad Magistrate’s Court later issued a warrant for his arrest after he escaped from lawful custody.

Suspect escaped in February 2023

More than a year later, the Steynsrus police in Free State, working with the Zamdela Tactical Response team, received intelligence-led information on where the wanted suspect was.

On 24 January 2025, the information led the teams to a farm outside Steynsrus. Authorities caught Pinkoane with two other men, aged 24 and 35, stealing copper cables and aluminium.

Free State police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said officers arrested the three men for damaging and stealing infrastructure.

“It is alleged that the suspects fled in different directions when they realised that police were approaching on foot but were arrested,” Kareli said.

“Police found stripped copper and aluminium cables worth an estimated R15 000 and a white Nissan NP 200 bakkie.”

According to the police, the suspect is facing, among other charges, a fraud case, which is currently being investigated by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), and an attempted murder case opened in Tumahole.

Pinkoane used different names when arrested

The police added that Pinkoane was allegedly using different names upon his arrests.

Pinkoane, Joseph Motsoane, and Thapelo Thomas Moroho appeared in the Steynsrus Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 27 January 2025, and will appear again in court on Friday, 31 January 2025, for a formal bail application.

The police said investigations continue.

Meanwhile, in Polokwane, Limpopo, a 27-year-old suspect linked to six cases appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The suspect was positively linked with six charges of house robberies and two counts of rape that occurred at various localities within the Lebowakgomo policing area.

On Saturday, 18 January, investigators tracked him to his residence in Ga-Maja-Ga Phiri Village and arrested him for possessing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Another suspect on the run arrested

“The suspect was on the run after being implicated in a number of serious and violent cases, including the robbing of a police officer of her official firearm at Ga-Mothibangwanamago,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

The court remanded the suspect in police custody on 20 January until 9 April 2025 for further profiling and investigations. Police said they expect to link him to more cases as investigations continue.