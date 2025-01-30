Crime

Notorious KZN gang leader killed in shootout with police

A notorious gang leader linked to multiple murders and violent crimes was killed in a shootout with police in Verulam.

Notorious KwaZulu-Natal gang leader fatally shot by police

Picture: Saps

A feared gang leader who caused terror in Inanda, KwaMashu and the surrounding areas, was fatally shot by police during a shootout in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Thursday afternoon.

Police shot the 22-year-old notorious Inanda West Gang leader and his 27-year-old accomplice during a shootout at Cottonlands in Verulam.

Inanda West Gang leader fatally wounded

The police said they used intelligence to track down the gang leader and his two accomplices, who were driving to Umhlanga, reportedly to collect drugs and ammunition.

“When the three left Umhlanga, they swapped vehicles, and vigilant police managed to identify them and followed them until the suspects parked their vehicle along Vincent Dickinson Road in Cottonlands,” said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

“When police approached their vehicle, the suspects opened fire towards the police, and a shootout ensued.”

The gang leader and his accomplice sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the shootout.

Meanwhile, the police launched a manhunt to search for the third suspect, who narrowly evaded arrest.

Linked to more than 20 cases

The gang leader had a warrant of arrest against him on a case of murder. Authorities linked him to more than 20 cases and accused him of killing more than 10 people.

His other cases included attempted murder, robberies, intimidation, and arson.

“The suspects’ vehicle was yet to be thoroughly searched; however, a firearm had already been found in the possession of the gang leader,” Netshiunda said.

KZN provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi praised the officers for their unrelenting search for the main suspect causing terror in Inanda, KwaMashu, and the surrounding districts.

“The ideal situation would be for the police to have arrested the suspect alive so that he could face his charges in court and bring closure to many of his victims and their families,” Mkhwanazi said.

“He unfortunately attempted to kill police officers, and such an act invited the police to defend themselves, and in doing so he decided his own fate.”

