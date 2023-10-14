WATCH: Eden Park suspects who attacked ‘high’ cop to be charged with trying to steal a firearm

This follows a similar incident in Mpumalanga two months ago when traffic cops had their weapons taken and their cars set alight

The five suspects arrested in connection with an altercation with a police officer in Eden Park, Ekurhuleni, will face, among others, a charge of attempting to steal a firearm.

A video of the alleged incident went viral this week, amid allegations the uniformed police officer was “high” or “drunk”.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela said officers were "attacked" during a routine patrol, and five people had been arrested.

They are set appear before the Palmridge Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where they will face several charges, including assault and attempted robbery of a firearm.

“The suspects, aged between 32 and 57, will be charged with obstructing police in the execution of their duties, attack on police officers, assault on police officers, attempted robbery of a firearm and the driver will face an additional charge of reckless and negligent driving”.

A warning to communities

The commissioner said even if communities are frustrated they should not take matters into their own hands.

“Let this be a lesson to those that think they are above the law. We should all have a common goal of fighting crime, we cannot allow a situation where some members of the community believe they do not have to abide by the law and decide to obstruct law enforcement officers while they perform their constitutional mandate,” Mawela said.

It is the second such incident in the area within a week, following an attack on the station commander while he was attending to an assault case.

Those responsible for that attack were arrested and later denied bail.

‘Taxi drivers’ attack traffic cops and steal firearms

In August, traffic officers conducting a roadblock between Evander and eMbalenhle in Secunda, Mpumalanga, were attacked and their cars set alight.

The Ridge Times reported the officers were stopping taxis when an alleged group of taxi drivers overpowered them and took their weapons.

The windows of two traffic vehicles were shattered and two traffic vehicles were set alight.

