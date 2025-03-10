Crime

WATCH LIVE: Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial day 6

A state witness claims that Racquel "Kelly" Smith was absent from the searches for her daughter, Joshlin Smith.

Another witness is expected to take the stand today as the trial into Joshlin Smith’s disappearance gets underway.

The court previously heard that Joshlin’s mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith, admitted to using drugs on the day her daughter disappeared.

The state’s fourth witness, Sergeant Meyer Milstein, took the stand on Friday at the Western Cape High Court’s sitting in Saldanha Bay. He testified that Joshlin’s mother seemingly showed little interest in the search for her daughter.

The trial continues.

