Ramaphosa’s rallying cry to SA communities

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted after the death of three high-profile community activists in the last month.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on SA to unite against crime after the death of several high-profile community leaders in recent days.

Renowned medical doctor, author, black consciousness intellectual, and activist Dr Gomolemo Mokae was found dead in his Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria, home last week after last being seen on February 28. He was reportedly shot while lying in his bed.

A few days after the 61-year-old’s violent death, whistleblower and gender activist Pamela Mabini was shot outside her Eastern Cape home.

Mabini regularly attended and assisted the alleged victims of Omotoso, who faces human trafficking, rape and sexual assault charges.



“The brutality inflicted on Dr Mokae and Pam Mabini – and recently, Imam Muhsin Hendricks – demonstrate that violent criminals have no regard for the lives of South Africans, including selfless and caring citizens who become known publicly for the contributions they make to the upliftment and protection of fellow citizens,” Ramaphosa said of the murders.

President Ramaphosa’s call to unite

He said the activists’ deaths should move communities to rise against the scourge of crime.

“Their deaths and those of all victims of violence must move communities to work together more closely as citizens and in partnership with the police to prevent violence and to identify perpetrators in instances where attacks result.

“I call on anyone who has information about any criminal activity, including these current cases, to play your role in making South Africa safer by sharing information with the police or community police forums.”

How safe are activists and whistleblowers?

The killings have again sparked calls for more protection of community leaders and whistleblowers.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi assured the public that her department was committed to ensuring the safety of court users, court officials, presiding officers, community activists, witnesses and whistle-blowers.

She acknowledged that more could be done and that efforts were under way to strengthen legal protections, including reviewing legislation to close loopholes.

Is it worth reporting a crime?

According to the latest crime statistics, murder cases were down 9.8% from October to 31 December 2024 when compared with the same period the year previous.

Still, underreporting is common in a country where crime has become a way of life and conviction rates are low.

A 2012 StatsSA study found individual crimes tend to be less frequently reported than household crimes, with consumer fraud (26.3%) the least likely crime to be reported. Worryingly, more than half of the assaults were not reported.

The Institute for Security Studies later remarked on these statistics, saying that: “Increasingly, victims of crimes are not reporting their incidents to the police.” It said that most victims of robberies felt police would or could not do anything about their case. A sentiment that may be shared in other crimes.

A Victims of Crime survey just over a decade later found underreporting had become more widespread.

In 11 years, reporting on sexual offences went from 94.2% to 67.5%. In other words, in 2011 nearly all sexual offences were reported, while in 2022/23 almost a third weren’t.

Reporting of assault did increase by 4.2 percentage points, but still hovered around 50% mark, signaling that around half of assaults will likely not be reported.

Still, the minister urged whistle-blowers to “not to be deterred” and keep reporting crimes.

