WATCH: Security guard disarmed, cellphones and cash stolen in 15-man supermarket robbery

'My life flash before my eyes,' a man is heard saying.

A screenshot of the video shows merchandise strewn on the floor of the store.

Police are on the hunt for a gang of robbers who held up shoppers and stole a pistol from a security guard at a supermarket in Johannesburg this week.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi told The Citizen Jeppe police are investigating a case of business robbery.

“It is reported approximately 15 people entered the store wearing face masks. They took an undisclosed amount of cash from the tills, cellphones and a security officer who was within the vicinity was also disarmed of his pistol,” said Nevhuhulwi.

Nevhuhulwi said the suspects allegedly fired shots in the air as they fled the scene in a Toyota Quantum. No injuries were reported.

‘My life flashed before my eyes’

A video taken in moments after the robbery was shared widely on social media. It shows people lying on the floor in aisles. Shortly after, a private security officer comes into frame, sharing how his gun was taken.

Another man is heard saying: “My life flashed before my eyes”.

A hold-up in Witbank

Last month an academy in Witbank fell victim to an armed robbery.

According to reports, two suspects, initially posing as clients, entered the premises in the afternoon.

The situation quickly escalated as they brandished firearms and headed straight for the reception area.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the suspects, still unidentified, zeroed in on the receptionist before swiftly seizing a laptop from the counter.