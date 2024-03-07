WC police track abalone worth R2.8m down in Gauteng, arrest suspect after high-speed chase

After the suspect tried to force police and civilians off the road, he lost control of his vehicle and was apprehended.

In a thrilling incident that wouldn’t be out of place in a Hollywood action movie, Western Cape police tracked smuggled goods to Gauteng, held a stake-out, and engaged in a high-speed chase that saw the suspect try push them and civilians off the road, before making an arrest and uncovering an abalone processing plant.

A 51-year-old man is facing charges of attempted murder, reckless and negligent driving, possession of abalone and possession of an illegal jamming device after the successful police operation on Wednesday.

The operation unfolds

“An integrated law enforcement operation, by members attached to Western Cape Serious and Violent Crime: Stock Theft Unit made a significant breakthrough when they confiscated abalone with an estimated street value of more than R2 million in Walkerville in the Sedibeng district,” police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said.

“The deployment which formed part of an intelligence driven operation, focusing on dealing in abalone between provinces arrived in the Gauteng Province and proceeded to an area in Walkerville.

“Close to the vicinity of the identified address, in the early hours of the morning they saw a Nissan NP 200 entering the area.

“The members remained static in the area for any eventuality and their patience was rewarded moments later when the mentioned vehicle returned.”

The officers told the driver to stop the vehicle but instead he tried to drive through their car.

“The members took action which resulted in a high-speed chase with the suspect on numerous times trying to force the team and other road users off the road.

“The chase ultimately came to a halt when the driver lost control near to the R59 in the vicinity of Meyerton.

Police discover processing plant

“The members apprehended the man and conducted an inspection of the vehicle, and in the process confiscated a consignment of abalone.”

When the officers returned to the identified address in Walkerville they found a fully-operational abalone processing plant on a small holding.

The suspect will soon appear at the Meyerton Magistrate’s Court.