20 vehicles recovered at Kosi Bay border; latest incident linked to insurance fraud

Police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have arrested five smugglers and recovered 20 vehicles of different makes in the past few weeks.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk, the recovered vehicles include 11 bakkies, seven SUVs, a minibus and a sedan.

The recovered vehicles were stolen in and around Durban Central, Durban North, Westville, Chatsworth, Pinetown and Umhlali.

In the latest takedown, the team followed up on information they received about a vehicle destined to cross the Kosi Bay border.

It was successfully intercepted on Monday and a suspect found in possession of various fraudulent documents to cross the border was arrested.

A preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect may be linked to vehicle insurance fraud. Investigations are ongoing.

“A national intervention was established involving Saps members from various disciplines that include crime intelligence, proactive and reactive policing units, and detectives to prevent and combat cross-border crimes along the northern border of KZN,” Van Wyk said.

“The task team deployed in Emanguzi continues to deal decisively with those involved in cross-border crimes in the north of KwaZulu-Natal.”

These identified cross-border crimes include theft of motor vehicles, house robberies, business robberies, hijacking of vehicles, murder and attempted murder.

Vehicle theft

In another incident, three men were arrested for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle in Mpumalanga on Thursday.

The suspects, aged 20 to 23, were intercepted on the R575 road between Middelburg and Witbank while driving a white Ford Figo fitted with Mpumalanga registration plates.

Upon verification, it was confirmed that the vehicle valued at R60 000 had been reported stolen to Middelburg SAPS.

The suspects were immediately taken into police custody and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

They are expected to appear in the Middelburg Magistrate’s Court on 17 June 2025.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

On Wednesday, police in Mpumalanga recovered a hijacked truck and arrested a 36-year-old suspect at the Machado toll plaza on the N4 road.

The vehicle had been significantly altered, fitted with Mozambique registration number plates and both the VIN and engine numbers had been tampered with.

However, using verification and tracking systems, the truck was positively identified as the one reported to have been hijacked.

The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with possession of a hijacked vehicle.

