R1.2 million worth of smuggled abalone and diving equipment seized

Authorities arrived at the scene as the suspects were offloading abalone onto a vehicle.

Poachers were stopped in their tracks by authorities who seized R1.2 million worth of abalone and diving equipment in Gqeberha.

In a collaborative effort, the Economic Protected Resources (EPR) team of the Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit of the Hawks in Gqeberha joined forces with Dark Water Operations, the Department of Environmental Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF), and the South African Police Service Port of Entry.

Equipment and abalone seized

The operation unfolded on Saturday, at approximately 4am, when the EPR team received intelligence pointing to a potential abalone smuggling activity. The team arrived at the scene to find a rubber duck boat grounded on the sand, with the suspects busy offloading abalone onto a vehicle.

READ ALSO: Abalone poacher sentenced to 244 years in jail for paying officials to get his haul back

“Sensing the presence of law enforcement, the suspects hastily fled the scene. Undeterred, the authorities confiscated 26 bags of abalone, totaling 5 700 units and weighing 1 000kg. In addition to the illicit shellfish, diving equipment used in the criminal operation was also seized, bringing the total estimated value of the confiscated goods to R1.2 million,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

R3 million abalone bust

Meanwhile, earlier this year Eastern Cape police officials nabbed two suspects in Cookhouse with abalone worth more than R3 million in their possession.

READ ALSO: Constantia and Cookhouse: Seven days and two busts net abalone worth millions

The arrest followed hot on the heels of the discovery of abalone with an estimated value of nearly R2 million in the upmarket Cape Town suburb of Constantia.

The Constantia bust by members of the Public Order Police led to the arrest of a 43-year-old Ghanaian national in possession of 985 units of dried abalone with an estimated street value of R1.94 million.

Additional reporting Cornelia Le Roux