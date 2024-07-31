Suspected drug mule from Brazil arrested at OR Tambo International Airport

The man boarded an identified aircraft from Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil with the drugs.

A suspected drug mule has been arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport with cocaine estimated at R1 million.

It is understood that police were acting on intelligence that a man aboard an unidentified aircraft from São Paulo–Guarulhos International Airport in Brazil was carrying drugs.

Cocaine on plane

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said officers pounced on the alleged drug mule once the plane landed at OR Tambo International Airport.

“As soon as the identified aircraft landed just before 7am, police identified the mule and took him for questioning while a team searched the aircraft and found a parcel of cocaine worth R1million.

“The cocaine was discovered- wrapped in plastic – leading police to believe that the consignment was strapped to his body. The man who is a Brazilian national has been detained and charged with drug trafficking,” Mathe said.

Drug mules warned

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has welcomed the arrest and warned those involved in “transnational organised crime” that South Africa is “no playground for these syndicates who are involved in the trafficking of drugs.”

“Our members throughout the country remain vigilant and ready to intercept these drug traffickers . It’s been a progressive two weeks for SAPS in so far as intercepting large quantities of drugs. R252 million worth of cocaine was seized in Western Cape, a Russian national was among those arrested.

“A drug lab worth R2billion was shutdown in Limpopo and two Mexican nationals were arrested in that case. We are hard at work and we are leaving nothing to chance. SA is not a playground for these syndicates. We are working closely with international authorities in sharing information. We will continue to intensify our efforts in intercepting criminals and illicit substances including illegal firearms,” said Masemola.

Mathe said the drug mule is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court this week on a charge of drug trafficking.

