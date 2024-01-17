Woman killed in Durban CBD shooting

Police are investigating circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Paramedics responded to the shooting on Lancers Road in the Berea area just after 9pm on Tuesday. Picture: iStock

A woman believed to be in her forties has been killed in a shooting incident in the Durban CBD in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to the shooting on Lancers Road in the Berea area just after 9pm on Tuesday.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find South African Police Service already in attendance and were shown to the victim. Paramedics found a female, who had been on duty at the time of the incident, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her body.

“Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for the patient and she was declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson added that the events leading up to the incident are unknown, however police will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Taxi violence

Meanwhile, nearly 10 suspects have been nabbed by the police following the deaths of three people as a result of a taxi violence-related shootout in the Eastern Cape.

The victims were shot at a taxi rank in Port St Johns on Tuesday morning, and three minibus taxis were torched.

Five other people were injured during the incident.

According to the police in the province, there has been tensions between two rival taxi associations from Port St Johns and Lusikisiki.

“Preliminary reports indicate that [on Tuesday morning], two taxi associations were engaged in a shootout at the Port St Johns taxi rank.

“In the ensuing attack, an 11-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet and was taken to hospital for treatment. Three vehicles were torched. Multi-disciplinary forces are on the ground,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said in a statement.

Arrests

Earlier this week, KwaZulu-Natal police said they arrested over 10 000 suspects for various crimes in the province in December.

Police said improved police visibility, amplified resources allocation and targeted police operations did not only manage to prevent major crimes from happening, but also ensured that wanted suspects were traced and arrested.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

