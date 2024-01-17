EC medical doctor found dead day before her sentencing for 2019 shooting incident

An Eastern Cape medical doctor who was due to be sentenced by the Peddie Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being found guilty of shooting and wounding her male friend in 2019, was found dead at her home on Sunday. It is believed the well-known practitioner, Dr Sibongile Mphephanduku, took her own life a day before she was due to be sentenced. Eastern Cape police have opened an inquest docket for an investigation. Read: Medical doctor wins first-ever Miss World SA pageant “This follows after a woman was found lying on the floor on 14 January 2024 in her bedroom already…

An Eastern Cape medical doctor who was due to be sentenced by the Peddie Magistrate’s Court on Monday after being found guilty of shooting and wounding her male friend in 2019, was found dead at her home on Sunday.

It is believed the well-known practitioner, Dr Sibongile Mphephanduku, took her own life a day before she was due to be sentenced.

Eastern Cape police have opened an inquest docket for an investigation.

“This follows after a woman was found lying on the floor on 14 January 2024 in her bedroom already passed away. Police were alerted by the community members. A police investigation is underway” said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa.

The shooting of a then 37-year-old man, believed to be her friend, took place in the afternoon on Saturday 12 January 2019 at the doctor’s Peddie townhome which doubled as a surgery.

Policewoman friend fired

The gun the doctor used to harm the victim was a state-issued official weapon belonging to a policewoman friend who had visited her for an apparent drinking session.

A highly-placed police source has confirmed the officer, attached to Moyeni Police station, has since been dismissed by SAPS for the incident.

Covid-19 delays

Mphephanduku’s trial dragged on for four years amid the Covid-19 lockdown and other delays.

The Citizen understands that at the time of the incident, Mphephanduku had initially opened a case against the man for trespassing and giving unwanted attention.

The two had reportedly been close before.

Police at the time said they were investigating an allegation that local police failed to arrest the man when Mphephanduku reported him to the police.

She was a well-known doctor

Mphephanduku was adored by many especially pensioners in the small rural town of Peddie for providing affordable medical care.

She was 54-years-old.

Efforts to speak to Mphephanduku’s next of kin were unsuccessful at the time of going to print. The response will be added once received.

The National Prosecuting Authority could not immediately respond to questions on the matter. Any update will be included once received.

