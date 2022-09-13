Woman shot after stopping on obstructed freeway in Durban

Citizen Reporter

A woman was shot in the leg after she was forced to stop her car on the N2 at Chesterville, Durban, due to the freeway being obstructed with rocks on Monday.

Medi Response said when paramedics responded to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting, it was established that the woman was driving alone when she encountered rocks blocking the freeway.

“She stopped to assess the situation when two [people] approached her car, opening fire on her. She was struck by a bullet on her leg,” said Medi Response in a statement.

An off-duty Fidelity security manager arrived on scene and intervened, managing to detain one suspect, said Medi Response.

“He proceeded to render first aid to the victim and awaited Medi Response advanced life support paramedics, who assumed care of the patient.

“The [woman] was stabilised and transported to hospital for further care.”