Zimbabwean man arrested for possession of cycads worth R1.5m [PICTURES]

A local farmer reported that he saw several suspects removing cycads from a farm and carrying them towards the R75, approximately 15 to 20 kilometres outside Kariega.

A 38-year-old Zimbabwean national was arrested by members of the Kariega police station after he was discovered with protected cycads, in contravention of the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act (NEMBA).

A local farmer reported that he saw several suspects removing cycads from a farm and carrying them towards the R75, approximately 15 to 20 kilometres outside Kariega, on Monday around 2pm.

Farmer monitors suspects

Once the Kariega Stock Theft and Endangered Species (STES) members received information, they responded to the call and conducted observation operations in the area, while the farmer continued to monitor the suspects from a distance.

Around 11:30pm that evening, members noticed a suspicious vehicle stop alongside the R75 near where the cycads had been moved during the day.

Assistance was requested from the Kariega K9 Unit and visible policing members, who approached to identify the vehicle.

Suspects on the run

After some time, the suspect vehicle drove past, followed by the farmer’s vehicle.

The suspect vehicle suddenly pulled over, and two occupants fled into nearby bushes, where authorities apprehended the driver.

The two remaining suspects escaped on foot.

Cycads worth R1.5 million

Police recovered a total of 151 protected cycads of various sizes, with an estimated value of approximately R1.5 million.

A Mazda BT-50 bakkie, valued at approximately R100 000 believed to have been used in the commission of the offence, as well as a Samsung cellular phone, were also seized.

Picture: Saps – the bakkie that was reportedly used to transport millions of rands worth of cycads.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear at the Kariega Magistrate’s Court on 2 July 2026, and faces charges relating to the unlawful possession of protected cycads in contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.

Picture: Saps- authorities seized protected cycads worth R1.5 million.

Investigations

According to Saps reports, investigations are still continuing to trace the two outstanding suspects.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident reported by Saps, a suspect was arrested for the possession of suspected stolen meat during a high-density operation.

On Tuesday evening, members of the Pudimoe police station conducted a vehicle checkpoint on the N18 road, near Dry Harts Village, as part of the ongoing high-density operation, aimed at combating crime in the province.

Suspected stolen meat

Around 11pm, members stopped and searched a blue Toyota Conquest and discovered a large quantity of suspected stolen meat concealed under a blanket in the vehicle’s boot.

The 37-year-old male suspect was immediately arrested and is expected to appear before the Taung Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, on a charge of possession of suspected stolen meat.

According to Saps reports, police investigations are continuing to determine the origin of the recovered meat, and whether the suspect may be linked to stock theft cases.