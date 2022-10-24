WATCH: Man shows off signal jammer on social media

Faizel Patel

There are calls for South Africans to assist in identifying an individual seen in a video talking about signal jammer and how it operates.

The video has been widely circulated on social media and has since gone viral.

It’s unclear who the individual is, but Crime in SA on Twitter copied the South African Police Services (SAPS) in its post, and has requested South Africans to come forward with any information on the person.

“Unknown individual showing off a signal jammer on social media. These devices are used by criminals to block tracking devices and cellphone signals. Let’s help the police in identifying this person of interest.”

While some comments on the post claimed there was no crime for being possession of the device, Crime in SA has indicated otherwise.

“Let us school some people who say this person can’t be arrested for possessing such a device. Failure to give satisfactory account of possession of implement or object according to Section 82 General Law Third Amendment Act 129 of 1993.

“Any person who possesses any implement or object in respect of which there is a reasonable suspicion that it was used or is intended to be used to break open a motor-vehicle or to gain unlawful entry into a motor-vehicle, and who is unable to give a satisfactory account of such possession, shall be guilty of an offence,” it tweeted.

How signal jammers work

Any car that uses electronic locking is at risk of signal jamming.

With signal jammers widely available for sale on the internet, the gadget prevents telematics devices from communicating their position to the vehicle tracking service provider.

Criminals acquire illegal GSM and GPS jamming devices on the black market, which are then used in the hijacking of vehicles and trucks.

These devices can be small hand-held units or large industrial briefcase-sizes jamming devices.

Pro-Active managing director Ryno Schutte told New24 most jamming devices are simply plugged into the vehicle’s cigarette lighter jack-socket and then block all tracking signals.

“This results in the control centre losing contact with the vehicle. The vehicle tracking system merely shows the last position of the vehicle before the signal was lost.

“Many different types of devices are susceptible to signal jamming, including smartphones, remote controls, and tracking devices.

“The signals these jamming devices emit on the GSM or GPS frequencies prevent tracking devices in the vehicle from receiving and transmitting messages, thereby blocking the positioning signal.

“The tracking device may be disabled without the driver even being aware,” he explained.

Four ways to guard against remote or signal-jamming

1. Physically check that your vehicle is locked, even if you’ve locked it with via your remote.

2. Keep valuables out of sight and if possible, in your vehicle’s boot.

3. Stash your valuables before you park. Place them in the boot before you start your journey, not once you arrive at your destination where someone may be watching.

4. If for some reason you are unable to lock your vehicle, move to a different location.

