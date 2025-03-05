Here’s what happened when the DA visited Washington

DA meets US leaders to stabilise relations and quell 'heightened tensions'.

As tensions between South Africa and the United States simmer, the DA has concluded a week-long working visit to Washington aimed at stabilising diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Tensions between the two countries are at an all-time high and Afrikaner interest groups AfriForum and Solidarity recently asked US President Donald Trump’s administration to provide humanitarian assistance for Afrikaner development and put pressure on the SA government over its land expropriation legislation.

Trump halted funding to South Africa by signing an executive order against the country, alleging human rights issues.

‘Heightened tensions’

DA spokesperson on International Relations & Cooperation Emma Powell said her party remains dedicated to building a “mutually beneficial bilateral relationship with the United States during this period of heightened tensions.”

“During the visit, the DA engaged with key decision-makers across Congress, the State Department, and the White House. These discussions aimed to ensure that U.S. leaders receive accurate and fact-based information regarding South Africa’s domestic landscape and the challenges our nation is currently navigating,” Powell said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Afriforum ‘driven by the hope that apartheid will come back’- Mantashe

SA-US communications

Powell said the DA emphasised the importance of maintaining strong communication channels between the two nations.

“In light of recent tensions exacerbated by unnecessary provocations, which come at the expense of our nation’s unity and continued economic development, it was clear from discussions that much work must be done to rebuild bilateral trust.

“The DA has consistently called for a comprehensive reform of South Africa’s foreign policy agenda and the consistent application of our policy of non-alignment in advancing our national interest,” she said.

‘Divisive race-based policies

Powell added that the DA remained resolute in opposing what she described as the ANC’s divisive, race-based policies and advocating for a means-based approach to addressing systemic inequality.

“The DA has furthermore launched legal action in respect of the Expropriation Act, and we have full faith that our judiciary will continue to safeguard the private property rights of all South Africans.

“The DA remains dedicated to building a mutually beneficial bilateral relationship with the United States, one of South Africa’s largest trade and investment partners,” Powell said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: AfriForum ‘not having sleepless nights’ over allegations of high treason