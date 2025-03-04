WATCH: AfriForum not having ‘sleepless nights’ over allegations of high treason

The high treason charges follows several high-level meetings in Washington, between AfriForum and US President Donald Trump's administration.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is set to decide if there is a case of high treason against Afrikaner lobby groups AfriForum and Solidarity.

High treason

On Monday, Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya confirmed that the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) are investigating four case dockets of high treason linked to claims of a white genocide against farmers in the country.

The allegations have been presented by AfriForum and Solidarity to US President Donald Trump’s administration, handing over the “Washington Memorandum”, asking the United States to provide humanitarian assistance for Afrikaner development.

The groups urged Trump to continue applying pressure on the government.

“This includes safety structures, social structures, job structures, training structures and infrastructure to settle Afrikaners in a concentrated manner,” the memo read.

‘No sleepless nights’

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel in a post on X said, they are not worried about the high treason charges against them as they are “baseless”.

“I will not be having any sleepless nights over this as these complaints are baseless. If the state however goes ahead with this, it will make us stronger, it would confirm the point that there are ANC leaders that are abusing their power to govern against certain sections of the population.

“It’s also ludicrous because we have many ANC leaders implicated of corruption at the Zondo Commission, and the Hawks are not acting against them,” Kriel said.

Court battle

Kriel stated he did not mind going to court.,

“If AfriForum has to be in court, it would also of course give us a platform to show the world and to show the country how the ANC leaders are acting against the interests of the country, they are disloyal. AfriForum, Solidarity and the Solidarity Movement are loyal because we are fighting for interests of the South African people.”

‘Sowing divisions’

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed AfriForum and Solidarity’s visit to Washington amid the ongoing tension between South Africa and the US.

“What they are doing has spawned divisions in our nation, and that is not a nation-building process — running around the world trying to have your problems solved.

“You are just sowing divisions because now a number of South Africans then start looking at others negatively, and I don’t think that is the right way to handle our problems, “ Ramaphosa told journalists after speaking at an education lekgotla in Boksburg, Gauteng, on Thursday.

However, Kriel defended the visit, asserting that the organisations’ trip was driven by frustrations with the South African government’s refusal to address their concerns.

Trump order

Trump halted funding to South Africa last month by signing an executive order against the country, alleging human rights issues in response to the government’s land policy.

Trump’s advisor, Elon Musk, who was born and raised in South Africa, has also criticised SA’s government and claimed it has been anti-white for years, although some have questioned his motivations.

