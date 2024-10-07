DA refers Mkhwebane to Ethics Committee over Indian ‘racial slurs’

Mkhwebane was accused of making "racial slurs" against people of Indian descent over her unsuccessful High Court bid

Former public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs media at Midrand, 30 August 2023, on the Section 194 committee report. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Impeached former public protector and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane is expected to hit by another legal complain as the Democratic Alliance (DA) will refer her “racial slurs” to Parliament’s Ethics Committee

The DA’s basis of the complaint is a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) making derogatory, racist, and unsubstantiated accusations against individuals of Indian descent and parliamentary staff, blaming them for her repeated failures to convince our courts of the merit of her legal action.

Mkhwebane accused individuals of “predominantly Indian descent” of “persecuting” her.

Code of conduct

DA chief whip George Michalakis said the Code of Conduct for members of the National Assembly requires members to abide by their Oath of Office to uphold the Constitution and laws of the Republic.

“It further bars members from using social media to bring Parliament into disrepute when using, engaging in or communicating content on social media platforms

“The DA will submit an affidavit to the Registrar of Parliament requesting the Ethics Committee, once constituted, to investigate this matter to make a ruling and impose an appropriate sanction on Mkhwebane,” Michalaki said.

Michalaki said the “DA will not allow such remarks attacking the dignity of a particular race group.”

‘Racial remarks’

Mkhwebane made the remarks in reaction to the dismissal of her appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Larst week, the SCA struck from the roll Mkhwebane’s leave to appeal application against a previous ruling by the Western Cape High Court. She was arguing for the recusal of certain members in the committee that removed her as a public protector.

She claimed Judge Visvanathan Ponnan displayed “noticeable arrogance and dismissiveness” throughout the August proceedings.

“My ongoing struggle has consistently involved key figures, predominantly of Indian descent, who have positioned themselves as my persecutors. These individuals include Pravin Gordhan, Bawa (Evidence Leader), Adhikarie (Chief Legal Adviser of Parliament), Hassan Ebrahim (so-called expert witness), Ivan Pillay (Witness), and Fatima Ebrahim (Legal Adviser of Parliament). Judge Poonan’s (sic) attitude further underscores the challenges and biases I have faced in my quest for justice,” she posted on X.

Remarks condemned

Parliament condemned Mkhwebane’s “racial slurs” against people of Indian descent, along with several other political parties.

The Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) also condemned Mkhwebane’s racial remarks wants National Assembly speaker Thoko Didiza to take action against her.

FF Plus MP and chief spokesperson on justice Heloïse Denner said the “unfounded criticism and racist remarks” by Mkhwebane were “shockingly inappropriate.”

