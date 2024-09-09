No decision yet, says ANC on future of Tshwane mayor

ANC Gauteng Secretary, TK Nciza says the party is expected to make a decision about Mayor Cilliers Brink's position by the end of September.

Amidst speculations of whether the African National Congress (ANC) will take control of the City of Tshwane, the party on Monday said it had not reached a conclusion on the matter.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting involving the party’s Gauteng leadership, provincial secretary TK Nciza said there are ongoing engagements.

“We’re speaking to all parties in Tshwane, and we’ll report to the NWC through the SG (secretary-general), and then they will guide the process. There’s no conclusion as yet,” he said.

He added that a decision should be made by the end of the month.

“We believe that by the time we get to the 26th, we should have a firm decision as the ANC,” he said.

Nciza further said that the focus of the ANC is the people of the city.

“Those people have been outside for the past eight years. There’s no proper budget. Our communities have not been serviced.”

ANC to join any coalition that promises stability

Despite previously dismissing coalition talks with ActionSA, ANC National Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula said the party would jump into bed with any party that would ensure stability.

“We are tired of having mayors changed week in and week out. We will not be part of any arrangement that does not guarantee stability going forward,” Mbalula.

ANC submits another motion against Tshwane Mayor

Recently, after the ANC temporarily withdrew its motion of no confidence in Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink, the party submitted its third motion on 3 September.

The second motion was withdrawn due to the Democratic Alliance (DA)’s challenge on 27 August at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The DA sought an interdict from the Court to prevent Brink’s potential removal from office, resulting in the withdrawal of the motion by the ANC.

“We have agreed in principle that the motion that has been put is going to be temporarily withdrawn so that we deal with the side issues that are creating an impediment for us. But for sure in 14 days, we will be back,” said ANC regional secretary George Matjila at the time.

The third motion was submitted by ANC councillor Frans Boshielo at the Lutuli House.

Reason’s for mayor’s removal

The ANC has cited the municipality’s R6 billion debt to Eskom as one of the reasons it wants Mayor Cilliers Brink out of the mayoral chair.

The Citizen has seen a document submitted to the council speaker detailing reasons for the mayor’s removal.

“The City of Tshwane owes Eskom R6 billion and the interest on the debt that was paid in 2022/23 financial year was R163 394 854,” the ANC said.

Moreover, the City of Tshwane was also among the municipalities defaulting on the municipal worker’s pensions fund.

