Daily news update: Axed MK founder alone at Parliament | SA president to be elected on Friday | Court rules on Ace’s former PA

In today’s news, expelled uMkhonto WeSizwe party (MK) leader Jabulani Khumalo will still represent the party at the first sitting of Parliament while the party’s leaders have opted for a boycott, the National Assembly will elect the country’s president on Friday, and a court in the United States has ruled that Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant can be extradited to SA for a R255 million corruption case.

Also, four suspects were killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal, Ajay Gupta has been denied bail in a case in India involving a man who committed suicide and reality TV star Lethabo Lejoy has opened up about her complicated friendship with Christall Kay.

News today: 11 June 2024

Jabulani Khumalo to represent MK party in Parliament despite being expelled

Expelled uMkhonto WeSizwe party (MK) leader Jabulani Khumalo has confirmed that he will be attending the first sitting of Parliament to represent the MK party.

MK party founder Jabulani Khumalo and leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: X/@TshweuMoleme

Despite being ousted from former President Jacob Zuma’s party, Khumalo appears on the list of MK members that will be representing it in the National Assembly.

National Assembly set to elect SA’s president on Friday

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has officially declared the date of the inaugural session of the National Assembly.

A general view of MPs at the Cape Town City Hall on 22 March 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Last month, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo gazetted the rules for the first sittings of the National Assembly, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), and all nine provincial legislatures.

Magashule’s former PA can be extradited to SA for corruption, US court rules

A United States (US) court has supported South Africa’s request for the extradition of ex-Free State premier Ace Magashule’s former personal assistant.

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule appears in the Bloemfontein High Court on 15 April 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Moroadi Cholota is wanted by South African (SA) authorities in connection with a corruption case involving the R255 million Free State asbestos tender.

Four suspected robbers killed in shootout with KZN police

Four suspected robbers have been killed in a shootout with police at a mall in Harding, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Picture: iStock

According to police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, a multidisciplinary team consisting of the Hawks and the anti-gang unit, among others, received information about a planned robbery at a mall in Harding.

Ajay Gupta denied bail in India after builder’s death

An Indian court has refused bail to a member of the Gupta family, linked to orchestrating industrial-scale corruption in South Africa, in connection with allegedly abetting the suicide of a businessman.

Indian businessmen Ajay and Atul Gupta in Midrand on 4 March 2011. Picture: Gallo Images/Muntu Vilakazi

The Indian-born Gupta brothers – Atul, Ajay and Rajesh – built a sprawling business empire in South Africa after moving there in 1993 as the country opened up to foreign investment when white-minority rule crumbled.

‘The situation with her is so weird’ – Lethabo Lejoy opens up about Christall Kay

After filming in Jamaica, reality TV star Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathatho opened up about her experiences on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa and her complex friendship with fellow co-star Christall Kay.

Real Housewives stars, Lethabo “Lejoy” Mathatho and Christall Kay. Pictures: Instagram

Lethabo and Christall are featured on the show alongside an impressive roster of housewives from across the country, including LaConco, Mel Viljoen, Liz Prins, and Londie London.

WATCH: DBN Gogo performs at Kylie Cosmetics launch

The much-anticipated launch of Kylie Cosmetics in South Africa took place in Sandton last week.

Mandisa Radebe more affectionately known as DBN Gogo, performs at Kylie Cosmetics launch in Sandton, 4 June 2024. Picture: Shaun Holland

Fans of Kylie Jenner had been waiting for her range of beauty products to come to Africa since its launch in 2016.

Proteas hang on to beat Bangladesh in T20 World Cup thriller

The Proteas put one foot in the next round of the T20 World Cup after snatching a four-run victory over Bangladesh in a nail-biting clash in New York on Monday night.

Proteas players celebrating a wicket during their T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh. Picture: Richard Huggard/Getty Images

Having set Bangladesh a target of 114 runs to win in what was a key encounter for both sides, the SA team had to dig deep in the closing stages to hold off their opponents.

Gumede in, Kolbe out of Springbok training camp ahead of Wales Test

Bulls loose forward Celimpilo Gumede received his first Springbok call-up and immediately got stuck into the action at the team’s afternoon training session in Pretoria on Monday.

Bulls loose forward Celimpilo Gumede has joined up with the Springbok training squad ahead of the opening match of the international season against Wales next weekend. Picture: Paul Harding/Getty Images

This followed the release of double Rugby World Cup-winning wing Cheslin Kolbe, who will undergo a medical examination for a knee niggle.

