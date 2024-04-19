Daily news update: Terror attack warning | Malema prefers Zuma over Gayton | De Jager neighbour recalls couple’s fights

In today’s news, the UK’s foreign office has issued a terrorism alert for South Africa, EFF leader Julius Malema discusses why he would prefer to work with Zuma over PA leader Gayton McKenzie, and the neighbour of murdered pastor Liezel de Jager discusses her tension-filled life at home.

We also look at Helen Suzman Foundation slamming Home Affairs’ White Paper, fraud accused Fidelis Moema allegedly lied about being fired from KPMG when he went to Nedbank, and Sibongile & The Dlaminis has set a new record for its channel’s most-watched show.

News today: 17 April

UK warns citizens of possible terrorist attacks in South Africa, Dirco wants proof for claims

The United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Office has issued a terrorism alert for South Africa and British citizens who are in or planning to travel to South Africa.

On its website, the UK Foreign Office warned that “terrorists are very likely to try to carry out attacks in South Africa”.

WATCH: Why Malema is willing to work with Zuma, but not Gayton

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says he would rather work with former president Jacob Zuma and the uMkhonto weSizwe party than Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie.

Malema addressed the Eldorado Park community on Wednesday, where he labelled the PA a “drug organisation” and said that McKenzie was in politics for money.

Werner de Jager: ‘I called out Liezel’s name to warn her’ – neighbour

Initially, she didn’t suspect anything unusual when they moved in next to their pastor and her husband on Kanoneiland in the Northern Cape in 2016. There were a few people in the community who acted strangely towards Werner de Jager, but nothing worth noting.

Sabrina Burger says she received counseling from Rev. Liezel de Jager to process trauma from her childhood.

Helen Suzman Foundation slams Motsoaledi’s migration White Paper ‘failures’ [VIDEO]

The Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) is not pleased with Cabinet’s decision to adopt the final White Paper of the Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection: Towards a Complete Overhaul of the Migration System in South Africa (White Paper).

The White Paper was published for comments last November, with the deadline set for 31 January.

WATCH: R16.5m bursary fraud: Fidelis Moema suspended by Nedbank after ‘lying’ about KPMG dismissal

Fidelis Moema, the former KPMG employee accused of stealing R16.5 million in bursary funds, will remain in custody as he waits to find out whether he will be released on bail.

Moema returned to the dock in the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday for formal bail application after the case was postponed last week.

‘Sibongile & The Dlaminis’ hits over 2.6 million live viewership

The captivating Mzansi Wethu telenovela, Sibongile & The Dlaminis, has set a new record for the channel’s most-watched show.

The show has achieved an extraordinary feat, surpassing the 2.6 million mark in viewership, solidifying its position as the most-watched show on Mzansi Wethu.

Men must lead the charge against GBVF, says Kwela Tebza co-founder

Men are the biggest perpetrators of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) and without their participation in the fight against GBVF it’ll be hard to win the war according to music group Kwela Tebza’s Tebogo Lerole.

Lerole said men are largely the missing element and force needed to conquer GBVF.

Kekana talks levels as Sundowns prepare for Esperance tie

Mamelodi Sundowns legend Hlompho Kekana has taken a veiled swipe at those who are criticising the Brazilians for their struggles in front of goals in recent matches.

The Brazilians, who normally score goals easily against their opponents, have only netted five times in their last six games in all competitions.

Simbine unfazed by opposition as he sets his sights on gold medal

Akani Simbine has warned his opponents that they need to be ready to run under 10 seconds if they hope to beat him in the 100m final at the SA Athletics Championships in Pietermaritzburg on Friday afternoon.

Chasing his sixth national title in the short sprint, the SA record holder clocked 10.27 to win his semifinal on Thursday, running into a -1.4m/s headwind without reaching top gear.

